EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Del Valle High School football star Manny Fuller continues to catch the attention of NCAA Division I football programs.

On Tuesday, Fuller announced on social media that he received an offer from Vanderbilt University.

Del Valle star RB/Safety Manny Fuller now has 5 D1 offers as Vanderbilt joins Baylor, Houston, Texas Tech and UTSA in line for him. Sadly he’s out for the playoffs with an injury, but will be back as a senior in 2024. #txhsfb https://t.co/yw66VTl8fT — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) November 8, 2023

Vanderbilt is the fifth NCAA Division I FBS program to send the two-way star an offer. Baylor, Houston, Texas Tech, and UTSA are the other four schools to offer Fuller at this point.

Fuller had his junior season at Del Valle cut short. An injury has sidelined him, and he’ll miss Del Valle’s playoff run this year.

Here is my full junior season highlights https://t.co/vH8OkdUvGv — Manny Fuller (@Manny_Fuller10) October 23, 2023

Fuller still put together a solid junior season on the gridiron. On offense, Fuller rushed for 713 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games played. On defense, Fuller shined very bright as well as he collected 20 tackles (16 solo, 4 assisted), 2.0 tackles for loss, and had two interceptions on the season.

Fuller will watch his Del Valle team take on Tascosa at Conquest Stadium at Del Valle High School on Friday at 6:00 p.m. MT.