Del Valle eyes second consecutive district championship in 2021

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now just five days away and the excitement is palpable for teams around the Sun City.

That includes one of the top teams in the city year in and year out: the Del Valle Conquistadores, which was the dominant winner of District 1-5A DI in 2020.

In year three under Rudy Contreras, Del Valle is looking to repeat as district champions in a league made up of just four teams; other than the Conquistadores, District 1 includes Bel Air, Chapin and El Dorado.

The Conquistadores like their chances to repeat. The lower valley squad brings back a ton of experience from the 2020 team that made a run to the 5A DI Area playoffs last fall. If everything goes right, the sky is the limit for this team.

We’re bringing back a lot of experience and a good senior group. Our underclassmen are pretty talented, so we’re bringing back some experience and speed,” said Contreras. “It’s just putting it together now, we had a good spring, it was good for us. We made some adjustments, but we still have a long way to go.”

Del Valle will begin its district title defense on Friday on the road at 6A foe Coronado.