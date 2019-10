EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Del Valle scored 20 unanswered points in the second half to come back and beat El Dorado 34-21 on Thursday night at the SISD Student Activities Complex.

With the win the Conquistadores improve to 3-3 (1-0) and will play at Eastwood next week. The Aztecs fall to 0-6 (0-1) and will play at Bel Air next Friday night.