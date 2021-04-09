Del Valle boys soccer tops Colleyville Heritage 2-0, advances to Final Four

MIDLAND, Texas (KTSM) — For the sixth time in program history, the Del Valle boys soccer team is headed back to the Final Four of the Texas state high school soccer playoffs. The Conquistadores defeating Colleyville Heritage, 2-0, at Grande Communication Stadium in Midland.

Del Valle senior forward, Roberto Jauregui, scored both of the Conquistadores’ goals in the win.

Under head coach Bruce Reichman, Del Valle has won state championships in 2005 and again in 2008. It’s the Conquistadores first trip back to the Final Four since 2013.

Tune-in to KTSM 9 Sports at 6/10 p.m. for highlights and reaction for the Conquistadores’ big win.