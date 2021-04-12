Del Valle boys soccer set for 5A State Semifinal match against Wakeland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Georgetown or bust. That’s been the mantra for the Del Valle boys soccer team throughout the playoff run. The Conquistadores now just one win away from playing for the 5A state championship in Georgetown, Texas.

Del Valle will play Frisco Wakeland in Midland on Tuesday in the State Semifinals of the Texas state high school soccer playoffs. Wakeland lost to Bel Air in the 2019 state title game and the 2020 playoffs were canceled due to COVID-19.

The Conquistadores have won their last seven games and have outscored their opponents 13-3 in the playoffs. Head coach Bruce Reichman, who is back in the Final Four with Del Valle for the sixth time in program history, believes his team has gotten hot at the right time.

“If we score one more goal than the other team, we are going to win. That will be the key secret,” said Reichman. “We are going to have to have our ‘A game’ from here on out. Each team is getting better with each round and a little bit tougher. We always seem like we’re the underdog every game, but these kids have a lot of fight in them.”

Kickoff at Grande Communication Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. CST. KTSM 9 Sports will be on the road with the Conquistadores with complete coverage on KTSM 9 News at 6/10 p.m.