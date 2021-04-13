Del Valle boys soccer playoff run ends with Final Four loss to Wakeland, 4-2

MIDLAND, Texas (KTSM) — The Del Valle boys soccer team’s Cinderella playoff run came to an end on Tuesday in Midland, losing to Frisco Wakeland 4-2 in the 5A State Semifinal at Grande Communication Stadium.

Making their sixth Final Four appearance under head coach Bruce Reichman, the Conquistadores found themselves in an early 2-0 hole just 15 minutes into the match. With goals from Juan Chavez and Edgar Hernandez, Del Valle cut the deficit to just one goal on two separate occasions in the second half, but the Wolverines responded with goals of their own to consistently keep the match out of reach.

“They surprised me with how well they performed [in the playoffs],” said Reichman. “They were inconsistent throughout the year, played well in the playoffs, but our inconsistency caught up with us against a team good enough to capitalize on our mistakes.”

Del Valle finishes the season 19-5, just one win short of playing for another state championship.