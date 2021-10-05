Defending national champion Baylor extends scholarship offer to Chapin’s KJ Lewis

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As a five-star, top-50 recruit in the class of 2023, Chapin’s KJ Lewis is used to getting attention and scholarship offers from college programs.

Perhaps none have been more intriguing than the phone call Lewis received on Tuesday night, as head coach Scott Drew and the defending national champion Baylor Bears gave the Huskies’ superstar his 16th Division I scholarship offer.

Blessed to receive an offer from Coach Drew and the Baylor Coaching staff 💛💚. #AGTG pic.twitter.com/h0SR7vr43R — kj lewis (@thekjlewis) October 6, 2021

Baylor assistant coach Jerome Tang – who, coincidentally, was a candidate for the UTEP opening last spring – made a trip to El Paso in recent weeks to see Lewis go through workouts in person at Chapin. It clearly played a part in Lewis receiving an offer, though the Bears had been watching Lewis for awhile.

Baylor is the latest college basketball powerhouse to offer Lewis, who averaged 25 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals per game as a sophomore in 2020-21 to lead Chapin to the 5A Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.

In addition to the Bears, Lewis also harbors offers from the likes of Arizona State, Arkansas, Houston, Kansas, New Mexico State, Texas, Texas Tech, UCLA, and the hometown UTEP Miners.

With Baylor joining Houston and UCLA in offering Lewis, Gonzaga is the only 2021 Final 4 participant that hasn’t yet offered the 6’4 guard. It could come soon for Lewis, as could an offer from Kentucky. The Wildcats have been showing interest for awhile as well.

Lewis turned down a $500,000 contract from upstart league Overtime Elite back in August to keep his high school and collegiate eligibility intact. With two seasons of high school basketball left to play, he will have his choice of top collegiate programs when the time comes.