EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After two rounds of the UIL soccer playoffs, eight teams from the El Paso area are still alive in the Regional Quarterfinals.
On the boys side, there are five teams left in the hunt for a state championship and on the girls side, three teams remain.
In the Regional Quarterfinals, a pair of Borderland boys teams will square off, as will a pair of El Paso girls teams. Here are the dates and times for the round three matches featuring El Paso teams.
CLASS 6A
Boys
Eastlake vs. Euless Trinity, 3 p.m. CT, Lubbock
CLASS 5A
Girls
Andress vs. Del Valle, Saturday, 11 a.m. MT, Eastwood High School
Boys
Bel Air vs. Abilene, Friday, 1 p.m. CT, Midland
CLASS 4A
Girls
San Elizario vs. Canyon Randall, Friday, 3 p.m. CT, Midland
Boys
Riverside vs. San Elizario, Friday, 6 p.m. MT, Del Valle High School
Irvin vs. Wichita Falls, Friday, 5 p.m. CT, Midland