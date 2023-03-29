EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After two rounds of the UIL soccer playoffs, eight teams from the El Paso area are still alive in the Regional Quarterfinals.

On the boys side, there are five teams left in the hunt for a state championship and on the girls side, three teams remain.

In the Regional Quarterfinals, a pair of Borderland boys teams will square off, as will a pair of El Paso girls teams. Here are the dates and times for the round three matches featuring El Paso teams.

CLASS 6A

Boys

Eastlake vs. Euless Trinity, 3 p.m. CT, Lubbock

CLASS 5A

Girls

Andress vs. Del Valle, Saturday, 11 a.m. MT, Eastwood High School

Boys

Bel Air vs. Abilene, Friday, 1 p.m. CT, Midland

CLASS 4A

Girls

San Elizario vs. Canyon Randall, Friday, 3 p.m. CT, Midland

Boys

Riverside vs. San Elizario, Friday, 6 p.m. MT, Del Valle High School

Irvin vs. Wichita Falls, Friday, 5 p.m. CT, Midland