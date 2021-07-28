Daren Walker “unavailable” to coach Franklin football, Leigh McWhorter named acting head coach

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With the high school football season set to begin on Monday, Franklin head football coach Daren Walker is “unavailable” to coach the Cougars, El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) confirming to KTSM. EPISD did not give a reason as to why Walker will not be with the team when fall camp begins, and would not comment on if or when he could return, citing it as a “personnel matter.”

Leigh McWhorter has been named the acting head coach at Franklin to start the 2021 season.

Walker took over the Franklin program in 2007 after coming over from Chapin. He has posted a record of 95-57 in 14 seasons as the Cougars head coach, including a 68-28 mark in District 1-6A play. Franklin posted two 10-win seasons (2011, 2012) under his guidance and captured two bi-district championships in his tenure.

McWhorter, who coached with Walker at Chapin and Franklin, will take over the Cougars’ program after spending the past five years as the offensive coordinator at Los Fresnos. McWhorter played wide receiver at UTEP from 1995-1998 and has made coaching stops at Chapin, Franklin, Andress, San Antonio Sam Houston, and Los Fresnos.