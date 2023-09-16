EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Bowie Bears grabbed a 25-14 win over the Jefferson Silver Foxes in the Battle of the South Side at the Sun Bowl on Saturday.

Bowie’s victory on Saturday was the team’s third straight win. The Bears, led by head coach Andy Vale, now sit with a 3-1 overall record. Meanwhile, Jefferson has now lost four straight games to start the season.

Both teams played with heavy hearts and used the game of football to provide a sense of normalcy.

It’s the Battle of the Southside. @BowieAthletics1 taking on Jefferson at the Sun Bowl today. Bowie has stickers on its helmets paying tribute to senior band member Daniel Esparza who tragically passed away last weekend. pic.twitter.com/H5TJjoRtho — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) September 16, 2023

This was Bowie’s first game since Bowie High School senior and band member Daniel Esparza died on Sunday after he collapsed during Bowie’s football game against Ysleta on Sept. 8.

On Friday, September 8th, Bowie High School band member, Daniel Esparza, suffered a medical emergency during the Friday night football game. On that Sunday, he passed away.



Today, the Bowie marching band played and honored Esparza during their football game against Jefferson. pic.twitter.com/xhmHeg2VEk — Reno Del Toro (@RDelToro_) September 16, 2023

Fans in attendance wore white in his honor and both teams had decals commemorating Esparza on their helmets. At halftime, with both the Bowie and Jefferson High School marching bands standing together behind them, the family of Esparza said a few words to everyone at the Sun Bowl about Daniel.

Hear from family of Daniel Esparza at halftime of Jefferson and Bowie football game pic.twitter.com/yhIRCRy6sC — Felix Chavez (@Fchavezeptimes) September 16, 2023

Esparza was just 17-years-old. A GoFundMe was also created for the Esparza family to assist them during this time.