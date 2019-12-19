Cox inks with Idaho football

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Coronado tight end Jake Cox is going next level. Cox signing his national letter of intent on Wednesday to play football at the University of Idaho.

Cox is the son of UTEP defensive coordinator Mike Cox and picking the Vandals over the Miners raised a lot of eyebrows with Miners fans. However, the decision was made by Jake.

“It wasn’t too hard because my dad has always supported me to do whatever I want to do. So there wasn’t really any pressure there,” said Cox. “It would have definitely been a plus to play for my dad, but at the same time, I just want to do my own thing.”

Cox lined up all over the football field as a senior for the Thunderbirds. He totaled 227 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns. He also tallied 39 tackles and 2.5 sacks as a linebacker on defense.