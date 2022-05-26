EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A promotion that seemed inevitable finally came to be on Thursday afternoon for Andress’ Eugene Costello.

Costello, the Golden Eagles’ boys basketball interim head coach since January, was officially elevated to the program’s head coach on Thursday, he confirmed to KTSM.

Andress has hired interim coach Eugene Costello as its full-time boys basketball coach to officially take over for the late Jim Forbes. No one more deserving than Gene to get to stay with the staff that held everything together this winter. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) May 26, 2022

It’s an opportunity that is well-deserved for Costello, a long-time Andress assistant who served a much bigger role during the 2021-22 season.

When the late, legendary Jim Forbes became ill and later died due to complications of COVID-19 in January, Costello took on a nearly-impossible role of filling Forbes’ place as the Golden Eagles’ interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

Playing and coaching with heavy hearts, Andress still advanced to the Class 5A Area playoffs, coming within a few plays of making the Regional Quarterfinals, the Round of 32.

Costello and his staff did an incredible job of holding the team together during a very difficult time, making them the right choice for the official head coaching job.

A former UTEP basketball player, Costello stuck around El Paso after his playing days were over and became a coach. This is his first head-coaching job at the high school level.