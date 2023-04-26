SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTSM) – For the second year in a row, Coronado junior tennis star Ian Uraga advanced to the Class 6A state title match, but unfortunately for Uraga, the result was the same as one year ago.

After a runner-up finish as a sophomore in 2022, Uraga once again finished in second place in the state of Texas in Class 6A singles with a three-set loss (1-6, 6-2, 3-6) to Lathan Skrobarcek of Northside Harlan on Wednesday.

Coronado tennis player Ian Uraga finishes 2nd in state, loses 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 in state title match. Finishes runner-up for second straight year. Great season for Uraga. — Felix Chavez (@Fchavezeptimes) April 26, 2023

After a tough loss in the first set, Uraga rebounded with a strong performance in set two. However, he was unable to maintain the momentum in the decisive set.

With one year of high school left, Uraga will look to return to the state championship match in 2024 and bring home the title.

Elsewhere on the high school front on Wednesday, Franklin volleyball standout Breannah Peterson signed to play at the Division I level at Miami (OH).

A middle blocker, Peterson could immediately help the Redhawks next season after they went just 7-22 in 2022.