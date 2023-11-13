EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Coronado High School football and track and field star Owen Levesque comes from a very athletic family. It comes as no surprise that he’ll be taking his talents to the Division I level.

Levesque signed a National Letter of Intent with the University of Houston track and field program on Monday afternoon. Levesque will join his older brother, Grant, in competing in the decathlon for the Cougars.

The eldest Levesque brother was one of the top decathletes in the nation last year for Rice University, finishing ninth at the NCAA Championships in June. Grant got his degree from Rice and transferred to Houston in the offseason as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility left.

Grant’s place at UH played a massive role in Owen joining him with the Cougars. Owen took an official visit to Houston once his brother was in school there and fell in love with Houston and the coaching staff. But, he says, the brotherly bond was the biggest factor.

“My brother always wanted me to do the decathlon like him, so I just followed in his footsteps,” Levesque said. “My parents took me there, all my coaches. Everything just went right. I’m going to be able to compete with him for one year, which is something I’d really like to do and that’s why I chose it.”

A two-sport star at Coronado, Levesque also served as the T-Birds quarterback and kicker/punter during his high school career. A knee injury cut his senior season short, but he expects to be healthy and ready to go for track season in the spring.

The Levesque’s middle brother is a fantastic athlete himself; Garrett is currently a member of the UTEP men’s basketball team, after starting his career at Tarleton State in 2021-22, then transferring to UTEP and redshirting the 2022-23 season.

The brothers’ parents were also fantastic athletes; their mother, Julie, competed in the heptathlon at Cal Poly and was a member of Cal Poly’s track and field team that were NCAA Champions in 1990 and 1991. Their father, Damien, played basketball at Cal Poly.