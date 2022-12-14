EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Yet another El Paso track and field star is heading to a Power-5 program to run in college.

Coronado senior distance runner Luis Pastor announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday night on his social media pages. As a junior in the spring of 2022, Pastor advanced to state in both the 1600 and 3200 meters.

Proud to announce my official commitment to the University of Texas at Austin! pic.twitter.com/IyUs6Uo5Lz — Luis G. Pastor (@luispastor2004) December 14, 2022

Pastor had initially committed to Oklahoma State earlier this fall, but Texas has always been a place he wanted to run at and made the decision to flip easier for him.

He joins multiple Borderland runners who are already at UT, including Franklin’s Eva Jess and Allyson Little; Hanks’ Rodger Rivera; and San Elizario’s Edwin Gomez.