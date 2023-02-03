EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Coronado High School junior punter Owen Levesque was named to the 2022 Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Whataburger Super Team on Friday.

Levesque, who also started at quarterback for the Thunderbirds, is one of the best kickers and punters in El Paso.

He had five punts downed inside the 20-yard line and had a long punt of 69 yards in 2022. He was the only El Paso football player named to this year’s Whataburger Super Team.

Levesque will return in 2023 for Coronado, looking to lead them to the playoffs for the first time since 2018. He comes from an athletic family; his mother ran track in college, while his father played basketball.

Meanwhile, two of his older brothers play Division I sports. His brother Grant is a decathlete at Rice and his brother Garrett plays basketball at UTEP.