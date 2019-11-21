Coronado’s Heist signs with TCU volleyball, Eastlake’s Scott inks with UTEP softball

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Coronado volleyball star Alyssa Heist signed with TCU on and Eastlake softball star Autumn Scott inked with UTEP in separate ceremonies on Wednesday.

Heist joins her two older sisters in attending school in Fort Worth and playing for the Horned Frogs.

“It definitely played a big roll in my decision because I haven’t lived with my big sister in 10 years,” Heist said. “I think it’s important to be supported by family and people near Fort Worth and have that home court feel, home away from home.”

For Scott, she wanted to stay close to home and play for the Miners, even though UTEP currently doesn’t have a head coach for softball.

“I hope I bring something new and fun for the program. I hope I do well and I start. I liked UTEP because I could stay home and represent my city,” Scott said.