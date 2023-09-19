EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Coronado volleyball team swept Socorro, 3-0, on Tuesday night in District 1-6A play.
The T-Birds won the first two sets handily, before fighting back in set three for a 25-22 win to sweep the match.
