EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the seventh consecutive year, the Coronado High School volleyball team is crowned Bi-District champions. The Thunderbirds beating Midland Lee 3-1 (26-24, 25-21, 22-25, 25-16) on Monday night.

Coronado def Midland Lee

Bidistrict Champs!

26-24, 25-21, 22-25, 25-16



Sabra Castillo 7 kills, 3 dig, 2 blocks

Reese Mann 23 digs, 1 ace, 5 assists

Alyssa Heist 48 assists, 1 ace, 9 kills, 20 digs

Mia Stills 5 kills, 2 digs

Isabella Boncser 21 digs, 2 assist

Elle Ross 6 kills pic.twitter.com/ROa2Yd1sc5 — Coronado Volleyball (@tbird_vb) November 5, 2019

Alyssa Heist led the Thunderbirds with 48 assists, nine kills and 20 digs in the win. Sabra Castillo added 7 kills and Reese Mann tallied 23 digs in the match.

The Thunderbirds will play Arlington Martin in the Area Round.