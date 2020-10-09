Coronado tops Socorro 36-12, Bulldogs losing streak reaches 49 games

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Coronado defeated Socorro 36-12 on Thursday night at the SISD Student Activities Complex to extend the Bulldogs’ long losing streak to 49 games.

The T-Birds improved to 2-0 on the season, already equaling their win total from 2019. Quarterback Tristan Escobedo had a big night for Coronado in the win.

For the Bulldogs (0-2), the loss was the 49th in a row, dating back to the 2015 season. They will look to avoid a 50-game losing streak next Thursday against Americas.

Coronado will play Montwood next Friday in the T-Birds’ home opener.