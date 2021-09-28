Coronado tops Eastwood in four sets to improve to 5-1 in district play

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — District play is heating up across the high school volleyball landscape in El Paso, especially in District 1-6A with several teams jostling for position atop the standings.

Playing host to Eastwood on Tuesday night, Coronado dropped the opening set, but responded by winning the following three sets to improve to 5-1 in district play, one game back of Franklin. Ashlee Macias led the Thunderbirds with 19 kills, while Caroline Mann served up 48 assists in the win. Isabella Boncser tallied 23 digs.

Coronado defeat Eastwood

20-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-18



Lauren Hazboun 1 dig

Avery Bloss 1 assist 25 digs 2 ace

Caroline Mann 1 kills 1 block 48 assists 8 digs

Sabra Castillo 9 kills 3 digs 1 ace



JV defeat Eastwood 2-0

9th Eastwood defeat Coronado 2-0 — Coronado Volleyball (@tbird_vb) September 29, 2021

KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action.