Coronado tabs Mike Pry as head football coach

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — It’s a new era of high school football at Coronado. The Thunderbirds naming Pebble Hills assistant coach, Mike Pry, as their next head football coach and athletic coordinator on Monday.

Congratulations and Welcome Coach Pry! We are excited to have you back home @CoachMichaelPry #prideofthewestside pic.twitter.com/vFpwbcgYX7 — Coronado High School (@coronado_high) January 10, 2022

Pry, who is a Coronado alum, has been a key member of the Pebble Hills coaching staff since the school began competing at the varsity level in 2015. He becomes the third coach off Mark Torres’ staff at Pebble Hills to get a head coaching opportunity in the last calendar year, after Chris Taylor led Andress to a 9-3 mark in his first year as head coach of the Eagles this past season, followed by Edward Cano who was named Socorro’s head coach last month.

Playing under the late coaching legend, Don Brooks, Pry graduated from Coronado in 1995 and went on to play collegiately at UTEP as an offensive lineman.

“I’m ecstatic to be back home with the Pride of the Westside,” said Pry. “This has been truly a dream come true for me. I’m ready to get to work and take these kids to where I know they can go. I think Coach Brooks would be proud.”

Pry replaces Bob Anderson who retired last month.