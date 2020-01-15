Coronado sweeps Franklin in heated Battle of the Westside

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Coronado boys basketball team defeated Franklin 57-53 in overtime and the Lady T-Birds completed the sweep with a 28-27 win over the Lady Cougars on Tuesday night.

In the boys game, Coronado led by as many as 13 points in the third quarter, before Franklin’s Roman Garcia caught fire to lead the Cougars back. Garcia scored 31 points on the night, but it wasn’t enough as Hank Hayes and Garrett Levesque combined for 33 points for the T-Birds to give them the win.

On the girls side, Franklin fought back from a seven-point second half deficit to take a three-point lead in the fourth quarter, but Coronado fought back and won the game on a Valeria Gomez lay-up as the closing seconds wound down.

Elsewhere around El Paso, the 19th-ranked Andress boys beat Burges 61-44; the Andress girls beat Burges 73-54.

At Canutillo, the Eagle boys took down El Paso High 45-41; the Canutillo girls rolled past El Paso High 65-32.