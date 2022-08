EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Coronado swept El Paso High 3-0 to open the high school volleyball season on Tuesday night.

The Thunderbirds took set one 26-24; set two went their way 25-21; and Coronado finished the deal in set three, 25-22.

El Paso High led for multiple portions of the match, but Coronado managed to outlast the Tigers.