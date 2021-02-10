Coronado stuns Franklin to keep playoff hopes alive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Coronado boys basketball team kept their playoff hopes alive with Wednesday night’s 53-45 win over rival Franklin.
Enrique Castro led the Thunderbirds with 12 points while Ziggy Zimmerman and Patrick Farley each added nine points in the win. Coronado improving to 8-8 (5-6), 1.0-game back of Eastlake for the fourth and final playoff spot in District 1-6A.
The Cougars had three players score in double figures, but fall to 9-6 (6-4) with the loss, 0.5-game up on the Falcons for third place in the district.
KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action.