Coronado stuns Franklin to keep playoff hopes alive

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- The final week of the boys high school basketball regular season is headed for a photo finish in District 1-6A. With most of the district shutdown the past couple weeks due to COVID-19 concerns, some teams will play the next four consecutive days in order to play a full district schedule.

Coming into Wednesday night's slate of games, the Eastlake Falcons found themselves in control of their own destiny, clinging to the fourth and final playoff spot in the district. The Falcons played like the more desperate team in their 40-37 win over Eastwood on Wednesday. With the win, Eastlake remains in position to make the playoffs, improving to 9-7 (6-5) with three games to play. The loss drops the Troopers to 9-5 (8-3), but Eastwood remains in second place in the standings with three games to play.