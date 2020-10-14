Coronado-Montwood football game postponed due to COVID-19

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Coronado High School’s home game on Oct. 16 against Montwood High School was postponed because of a positive diagnosis of COVID-19 at Coronado, El Paso Independent School District confirmed to KTSM on Tuesday evening.
The El Paso Times was the first to report the postponement.
The T-Birds will be on a hiatus for two weeks, according to an EPISD spokesperson. Coronado’s game on Oct. 23 was also postponed, the district said.
A source told KTSM that Montwood will not be playing this week, either. It was originally thought that District 1-6A could move Pebble Hills into the slot vacated by Coronado, but instead, Montwood and Pebble Hills will be on a bye as well.
Coronado’s games with Montwood and Americas are the 12th and 13th games to be postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 since the season began.