Coronado-Montwood football game postponed due to COVID-19

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Coronado High School’s home game on Oct. 16 against Montwood High School was postponed because of a positive diagnosis of COVID-19 at Coronado, El Paso Independent School District confirmed to KTSM on Tuesday evening.

The El Paso Times was the first to report the postponement.

The T-Birds will be on a hiatus for two weeks, according to an EPISD spokesperson. Coronado’s game on Oct. 23 was also postponed, the district said.

Spokesperson for El Paso ISD confirms that Friday's Coronado-Montwood football game has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues. @Fchavezeptimes the first to report. The T-Birds' game on Oct. 23 against Americas is also postponed, according to the district. #txhsfb #9OT — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) October 14, 2020

A source told KTSM that Montwood will not be playing this week, either. It was originally thought that District 1-6A could move Pebble Hills into the slot vacated by Coronado, but instead, Montwood and Pebble Hills will be on a bye as well.

Coronado’s games with Montwood and Americas are the 12th and 13th games to be postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 since the season began.