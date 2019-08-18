Coronado in search of another playoff berth in 2019

The Coronado Thunderbirds have plenty of talent back in 2019 and will look to make another trip to the postseason.
Head Coach: Bob Anderson
2018 Record: 7-4 (3-2)
Returning Starters O/D: 8/3
Impact Players: Sr. WR/DB Davis Burns, Sr. TE/DE Jake Cox, Sr. RB Charlie Samaneigo, Sr. QB Ben Carney, Sr. DL Guillermo Barragan, Jr. DL Ivan Ortiz
2019 Outlook: Coronado continues to improve every year and this season the Thunderbirds have the playmakers to compete for a district title. Burns and Cox can do it all, while Carney will look to build off his experience from last season. The defense will be relatively new, but Barragan and Ortiz will anchor the defensive front.