EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’ll be a Battle for the Westside in the finals of the Raising Canes Holiday Tournament.

Rivals Coronado and Franklin will meet in the championship game on Friday at 1 p.m., after emerging victorious in the semifinals on Thursday.

Franklin took down El Dorado, cruising past the Aztecs 48-37 in the semifinals. Coronado defeated Americas 35-33, rallying from a big early deficit.