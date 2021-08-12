Coronado football on mission to return to playoff form in 2021

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Just two weeks remain until the start of another high school football season and the Coronado Thunderbirds are looking to surprise some people in 2021.

The T-Birds finished last season 2-4 (1-4 in District 1-6A) and have missed the playoffs in each of the last two years, but with 12 starters returning, head coach Bob Anderson believes this year’s team has a good chance to return to postseason form.

“We just want to get out there and be competitive,” said Anderson. “We want to have a chance to win every game, but we know it’s a tough district. Every week we have to come to play.”

Coronado will have eight starters back on the offensive side of the football, many of whom competed in the Texas 7on7 State Tournament over the summer.

“We had a good run at the State Tournament for 7on7 and we’ll be carrying off of that a lot,” said senior running back and linebacker Diego Retana. “We didn’t get that last year and I think our defense is looking a lot better because of it, defending the pass. Our offense is also better with the pass.”

The Thunderbirds will open the season on Friday, Aug. 27 at Del Valle. The season premiere of 9 Overtime will be Aug. 27 at 10:15 p.m.