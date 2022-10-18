EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Coronado and El Paso High volleyball teams claimed district championships on Tuesday night.

Coronado took down Americas in straight sets to remain undefeated in district play. That win, couple with Eastwood’s loss to Montwood, gave the T-Birds the outright District 1-6A championship.

In District 1-5A El Paso High defeated Burges 3-1, putting the Tigers three games ahead of the Mustangs in the district standings with two games left. It secured the championship for the Tigers.

District 2-5A is still up for grabs with two games left in the regular season.