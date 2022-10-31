EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Coronado and Eastwood volleyball teams advanced to the Area round of the UIL Class 6A playoffs on Monday night.
Coronado made quick work of its Bi-District Playoff opponent, Midland High, taking down Midland in three sets at home. The T-Birds will get the winner of Byron Nelson and Trinity Euless in the Area round.
Meanwhile, Eastwood defeated Frenship 3-1 in the Bi-District round in Fort Stockton on Monday night to advance to the Area round. The Troopers will play the winner of Tuesday’s Keller-Chisholm Trail match in round two.
There’s more high school Bi-District volleyball playoffs featuring El Paso-area teams on the slate for Tuesday, Nov. 1. A full schedule can be found below.
Class 2A
Anthony vs. Sterling City, 5 p.m. Tuesday at Pecos High School
Class 4A
Riverside at Irvin, 6 p.m. Tuesday
Fabens at YWA, 6 p.m. Tuesday
Austin at San Elizario, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Bowie at Clint, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Class 5A
Andress at Hanks, 6 p.m. Tuesday
Ysleta at Burges, 6 p.m. Tuesday
Jefferson at Del Valle, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Horizon at El Paso High, 6 p.m. Tuesday
Class 6A
Franklin at Midland Legacy, 5 p.m. CDT Tuesday
Montwood at Odessa Permian, 5:30 p.m. CDT Tuesday