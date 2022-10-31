EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Coronado and Eastwood volleyball teams advanced to the Area round of the UIL Class 6A playoffs on Monday night.

Coronado made quick work of its Bi-District Playoff opponent, Midland High, taking down Midland in three sets at home. The T-Birds will get the winner of Byron Nelson and Trinity Euless in the Area round.

(West Texas) Congratulations to the No. 1 Ranked Coronado Thunderbirds Volleyball Team on capturing the 6A Bi-District Championship 🏐🏆 after defeating the Midland High Bulldogs Monday evening 10.31.22! #TXHSVB #BiDistrictChamps #Prep1

[◉"] ➲ @RALPhotography_ pic.twitter.com/Mfoq3h3UWP — PREP1 (@Prep1USA) November 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Eastwood defeated Frenship 3-1 in the Bi-District round in Fort Stockton on Monday night to advance to the Area round. The Troopers will play the winner of Tuesday’s Keller-Chisholm Trail match in round two.

There’s more high school Bi-District volleyball playoffs featuring El Paso-area teams on the slate for Tuesday, Nov. 1. A full schedule can be found below.

Class 2A

Anthony vs. Sterling City, 5 p.m. Tuesday at Pecos High School

Class 4A

Riverside at Irvin, 6 p.m. Tuesday

Fabens at YWA, 6 p.m. Tuesday

Austin at San Elizario, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Bowie at Clint, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Class 5A

Andress at Hanks, 6 p.m. Tuesday

Ysleta at Burges, 6 p.m. Tuesday

Jefferson at Del Valle, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Horizon at El Paso High, 6 p.m. Tuesday

Class 6A

Franklin at Midland Legacy, 5 p.m. CDT Tuesday

Montwood at Odessa Permian, 5:30 p.m. CDT Tuesday