EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Coronado and Eastwood volleyball teams secured season-opening road victories on Tuesday night.

The T-Birds went over to El Paso High and rallied after losing the first set to take the match, 3-1 for a win over a good Tigers team.

Meanwhile, Eastwood travelled to the northeast for a date with Chapin. The Troopers swept the Huskies, 3-0.