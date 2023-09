EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Coronado volleyball team went on the road and beat Eastwood on Tuesday night in straight sets, 3-0.

Ashlee Macias led the way for the T-Birds with 13 kills, while Alina Strickler chipped in with 11 of her own. Nadia Pena also had 11 kills, to go along with 26 assists.

Coronado defeats Eastwood



3-1 District

20-8 Overall



Alina Strickler 11 kills 1 block 6 digs

Nadia Peña 11 kills 2 blocks 26 assist 13 digs 1 ace

Alexa Lawrence 8 digs

Ashlee Macias 13 kills 1 block 2 digs pic.twitter.com/04LTprhhsW — Coronado Thunderbird Volleyball (@tbird_vb) September 6, 2023

Coronado improved to 20-8 and 3-1 in District 1-6A action with the win.