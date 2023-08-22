EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – District play for the Texas high school volleyball season in the Sun City got underway on Tuesday night.
A rivalry game on the West side of town headlined the night’s action. Coronado welcomed in Franklin for a District 1-6A match up at Cornado High School.
In front of a packed house, Coronado beat Franklin in four sets (25-23, 18-25, 29-27, 25-15).
Coronado opens up District 1-6A play with a win and moves on to 15-5 on the season. Meanwhile, Franklin drops its first game of District 1-6A play and sits with a 16-6 overall record.
Both teams will meet again on September 26 at Franklin High School.