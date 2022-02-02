EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two of the most highly sough-after recruits out of El Paso signed their National Letters of Intent (NLI) on Wednesday. Andress ATH Jeremiah Cooper signing to Iowa State, and Burges running back Tavorus Jones inks with Missouri.

Jones’ recruitment got started in the summer of 2020, when he received offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, USC and many other major college football programs. Listed as a four-star recruit, Jones will play his college football in the SEC with Mizzou.

“During my visit, the coaching staff at Missouri showed my family a lot of love. They showed a great environment, a great coaching staff, and I think they have something building over there,” said Jones. “The coaches told me to be ready freshman year, so, hopefully I get some playing time my freshman year. I definitely need to get a lot bigger playing against the SEC. I’m going to build myself up and be ready for freshman year.”

It’s official. One of the most highly sought-after recruits in El Paso signs his National Letter of Intent. Burges running back Tavorus Jones inks with Mizzou out of the SEC. #NSD22 #KTSM9Sports pic.twitter.com/aleqtoIOzJ — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) February 2, 2022

As for Cooper, he didn’t receive his first Division I scholarship offer until last January. He then received offers from nearly 30 schools including Baylor, Colorado, Oregon State and Texas Tech, to name a few. However, in the end, Cooper believes playing for the Cyclones in the Big 12 is the perfect fit.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment ever since I visited Iowa State. I knew that was home,” said Cooper. Finally being able to sign a Division I scholarship… I’m just thankful. I love it.”

national signing day with my family ❤️ @CycloneFB pic.twitter.com/QhRbVEW2b3 — jeremiah cooper ④ (@jeremiah1cooper) February 3, 2022

Both Cooper and Jones plan to arrive on their respective campuses over the summer.

