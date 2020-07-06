Community mourns loss of San Elizario assistant coach

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KTSM) – The San Elizario community is mourning the death of Will Cazares, an assistant football, baseball, and basketball coach at San Elizario High School. Cazares died unexpectedly in his home on Sunday morning. He was just 36-years-old.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Cazares Family during this difficult time. Coach Cazares was a great mentor, coach and friend. The love he demonstrated towards our kids can never be replaced. 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/7VwTXTLRNX — San Elizario Football (@SanEliFB) July 6, 2020

Cazares, a graduate of Del Valle High School, has been coaching at San Elizario since 2016. He also spent time at Socorro High School as an assistant baseball coach.

“He brought the best out in kids,” said San Elizario head baseball coach Federico Contreras. “He was a great coach and motivator. Everyone loved him. I remember telling all the kids, all of the baseball players, ‘you might not like coach Cazares in the beginning, but you’ll learn to love him.’ They did [love him]. They all gravitated towards him.”

Cazares, along with El Dorado High School head softball coach Adrian Telas, played college baseball together at Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas.

“The thing about coach Cazares is that he was well liked by everybody,” said Telas. “He had the best sense of humor, he was loved by everyone — especially his players, coaches, and friends. The friendship that we had and the friends he had around the community says it all. He had a great laugh and he was well-respected by everyone, but most of all, he loved coaching. He was doing what he loved to do.”

A cause of death has yet to be determined.