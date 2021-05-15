Clint, Tornillo join Riverside in baseball Regional Quarterfinals

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — High school baseball resumed on Friday with the Area Round taking place across the state of Texas. Coming into play on Friday, nine programs from El Paso are still in the hunt. With Riverside winning on Thursday and again on Friday, the Rangers have already punched their ticket to the Regional Quarterfinals. Clint and Tornillo joined them in round three with wins on Saturday.

Trophy 🏆 presentation to the UIL Area Baseball Champions the El Paso Riverside Rangers! ⚾️ The “true” Pride of the Lower Valley! #riverside4ever @YsletaISD pic.twitter.com/RjcB9dwaaa — Maribel Guillen (@MaribelMguillen) May 14, 2021

Class 6A

-Americas vs. Keller (Best of 3)

Game 1: Keller def. Americas, 13-3, (Keller leads series, 1-0)

Game 2: Keller def. Americas, 8-0) Keller wins series, 2-0)

-Montwood vs. Southlake Carroll (Best of 3)

Game 1: Montwood def. Southlake Carroll, 4-1 (Rams lead series, 1-0)

Game 2: Southlake Carroll def. Montwood, 10-0 (Series tied, 1-1)

Game 3: Southlake Carroll def. Montwood, 11-0 (Dragons win series, 2-1)

Class 5A

-Andress vs. Abilene Wylie (1-game playoff)

Game 1: Abilene Wylie def. Andress, 3-2 (Wylie wins series, 1-0)

-Canutillo vs. Canyon Randall (Best of 3)

Game 1: Canyon Randall def. Canutillo, 12-0 (Randall leads series, 1-0)

Game 2: Canyon Randall def. Canutillo, 4-2 (Randall wins series, 2-0)

-Hanks vs. Lubbock Cooper (Best of 3)

Game 1: Lubbock Cooper def. Hanks, 7-0 (Cooper leads series, 1-0)

Game 2: Lubbock Cooper def. Hanks, 10-0 (Cooper wins series, 2-0)

-El Dorado vs. Amarillo (Best of 3)

Game 1: Amarillo def. El Dorado, 14-2 (Amarillo leads series, 1-0)

Game 2: El Dorado def. Amarillo, 5-4 (Series tied 1-1)

Game 3: Amarillo def. El Dorado, 12-2 (Amarillo wins series, 2-1)

Class 4A

-Clint vs. Canyon

Game 1: Clint def. Canyon, 3-2 (Clint leads series, 1-0)

Game 2: Clint def. Canyon, 10-3 (Clint wins series, 2-0)

-Riverside vs. Snyder (Best of 3)

Game 1: Riverside def. Snyder, 2-0 (Rangers lead series, 1-0)

Game 2: Riverside def. Snyder, 3-2 (Rangers win series, 2-0)

Class 3A

-Tornillo vs. Dimmitt

Game 1: Tornillo def. Dimmitt, 4-0 (Coyotes win 1-game series)

