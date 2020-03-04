Clint tops Levelland 60-47, advances to Regional Tournament

MONAHANS, TEXAS (KTSM) – The Clint Lions boys basketball team got the revenge they were looking for in Tuesday night’s win over Levelland in the Regional Quarterfinals. It was this time last year Clint lost to Levelland in this very same spot in the UIL boys high school basketball playoffs, but the Lions would not let this game get away from them, coming away with the 60-47 win in Monahans on Tuesday.

Final: The @clint_lions are headed to the 4A Regional Tournament.



Clint defeats Levelland 60-47, punching their ticket to the Sweet 16 for the second time ever.



Jonathan Garcia with 17 points, Christian Pineda with 14 in the win.



Lions get the Krum/Argyle winner. @teamtsu33 pic.twitter.com/WmSWC8pGak — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) March 4, 2020

“This game was huge for us,” said senior forward Marcus Juarez. “We had to get over the hump from last year. It was a tough two-point loss and it was heartbreaking. It’s huge. We’re going to the Regional Tournament.”

The Lions are back in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1992, when they made a run to the State Tournament.

“They’re just overall great kids and having them get to the Regional Tournament is just the cheery on top,” said head coach Jim Moreno. “But we’re not content with just getting to the Regional Tournament. We want to take the next step.”

Clint has won 15 straight and has pushed their win total to 28 this season, but a couple more wins would get the Lions to the State Tournament in San Antonio.

“It just feels great to represent our community this way and go this far,” said senior guard Christian Pineda. “We are showing where we come from and that it is possible.”

Clint will play Argyle on Friday in Lubbock, Texas. Pampa and Wichita Falls Hirschi will also play on Friday with the winners meeting on Saturday in the Regional Final.