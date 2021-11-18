Clint, Parkland see their seasons end in Area Round playoffs

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — High school football playoffs resuming in the state of Texas on Thursday with the Area Round. Clint and Parkland both seeing their seasons come to an end in Round 2 of the Texas state playoffs, while seven other schools in the Borderland will play on Friday night. KTSM 9 Sports Director Andy Morgan highlights the action.

TEXAS, CLASS 6A D-II AREA PLAYOFFS
•Eastlake (10-1) vs. Byron Nelson (8-3) – Friday, 5 p.m. MT, People’s Bank Stadium, Wolfforth
•Eastwood (7-4) vs. Saginaw Boswell (6-4) – Friday, 6 p.m. MT, Pirate Stadium, Lubbock

TEXAS, CLASS 5A D-I AREA PLAYOFFS
•Chapin (9-2) vs. Mansfield Summit (8-3) – Friday, 2 p.m. MT, Grande Communications Stadium, Midland

TEXAS, CLASS 5A D-II AREA PLAYOFFS
•Lubbock Cooper def. Parkland, 51-14 (Matadors Eliminated)
•Canutillo (10-1) vs. Canyon Randall (6-5) – Friday, 5 p.m. MT, Andrews
•Andress (9-2) vs. Wichita Falls Rider (10-1) – Friday, 5 p.m. MT, Denver City
•Horizon (6-5) vs. Grapevine (9-3) – Friday, 6 p.m. MT, Grande Communications Stadium, Midland

TEXAS, CLASS 4A D-I AREA PLAYOFFS
•Wichita Falls Hirschi def. Clint, 53-19 (Lions Eliminated)
•Riverside (10-1) vs. Lake Worth (9-2) – Friday, 6 p.m. MT, Ratliff Stadium, Odessa

NEW MEXICO, CLASS 6A STATE SEMIFINALS
•(1) Cleveland (11-0) vs. (5) Las Cruces (7-4) – Friday, 7 p.m. MT, Field of Dreams, Las Cruces

