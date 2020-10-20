Clint-Horizon football game postponed due to COVID-19

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Friday night’s football showdown between Clint High School and Horizon High School has been postponed due to a positive diagnosis of COVID-19, officials at Clint Independent School District confirmed to KTSM on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a make-up date was not yet known for game between the Class 5A Scorpions and the Class 4A Lions.

Clint ISD officials confirm to KTSM that this week's Horizon-Clint football game has been postponed due to COVID-19. It is not yet known if the game will be rescheduled. It's the second game so far this week that has been postponed. #txhsfb — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) October 20, 2020

The game is the second football game to be postponed so far this week, joining Eastwood-Montwood, which was postponed on Sunday.

In total, it’s one of 16 high school football games in El Paso to be either canceled or postponed since the season began on Oct. 1.