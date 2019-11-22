Clint, Hanks, Mountain View come up short in high school football playoffs

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Clint, Hanks and Mountain View all came up short in the Area round of the Texas high school football playoffs on Thursday night.

In Class 5A D-II, Hanks took on Wichita Falls Rider, but never could get going in a 63-27 defeat. The Knights finished the season 6-5.

Down in Class 4A D-I, Clint and Mountain View were both subjected to tough defeats. Clint lost to Springtown 53-15, while Mountain View was shut out by Decatur, 69-0.

Four El Paso teams remain in the postseason. In Class 6A D-II, Americas will play Arlington on Saturday. In Class 5A D-II on Friday, Burges will play Lubbock Cooper, Canutillo gets Canyon Randall and Parkland will square off with Wichita Falls.