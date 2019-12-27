Clint, Franklin advance in Franklin Holiday Hoops Tournament

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Clint, Coronado Franklin and Horizon opened up the Franklin Holiday Tournament with wins on Thursday afternoon.

The 12th-ranked Lions defeated El Paso High 64-50; the host Cougars rolled past Mountain View 56-23.

In round two, the Lions will square off with Coronado at 10 a.m. Friday, which upended Hanks, 65-42. Franklin will face Horizon in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Friday, after the Scorpions beat Austin 67-39.

Defending champion Americas beat Bel Air 39-24 and got a bye into the semifinals, thanks to last year’s tournament win. The Trail Blazers will get the winner of Clint-Coronado at 2:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon.