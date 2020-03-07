Clint falls in Regional Semifinals to Argyle, 36-31

LUBBOCK, Texas (KTSM) – The Clint boys basketball team led Argyle in the fourth quarter of Friday’s Regional Semifinal game in Lubbock, but the Lions could not find a way to close. Argyle coming back to beat Clint in a defensive battle, 36-31.

Final: No. 9 Clint’s season comes to an end in the Class 4A Regional Semifinals in a 36-31 loss to No. 8 Argyle. Lions went cold in the second half. — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) March 7, 2020

“They turned up their defense a little bit, frustrated us and we took poor shots,” said head coach Jim Moreno. “Some of the shots we did get, weren’t falling. That’s why we tell the kids it’s a game of runs.”

Senior Jonathan Garcia scored 18 points in the loss, but it’s a run in the playoffs he will never forget.

“Not many people my age have the chance to be with a team like this or have the brotherhood that I have with my guys,” said Garcia. “It’s the biggest blessing and I thank god every day for these guys. We made this run and I love these guys. So it’s the best feeling ever.”

This year’s Clint team will go down as one of the best teams in program history to take the floor, making it to the Regional Tournament for the first time since 1992.