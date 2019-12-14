Clint, Faith Christian, San Elizario excel on day 2 of McDonald’s Classic

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The 12th-ranked Clint boys and the Faith Christian boys punched their tickets to the semifinals of the McDonald’s Classic on Friday.

Clint finished pool play 2-1, after splitting their two Friday games. The Lions lost to Balboa (CA) 64-61 on Friday afternoon, before rebounding to beat Franklin 52-50 in the nightcap on a pair of Jonathan Garcia free throws with less than a second remaining.

Meanwhile, Faith Christian defeated San Antonio Roosevelt 57-52 and Del Valle 50-41 to finish pool play 3-0.

Clint and Faith Christian will meet in Saturday’s semifinals at 9:30 a.m. with a chance to go to the championship game. The winner will face either Balboa or Roosevelt in the championship at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at Del Valle High School.

In the consolation portion of the boys bracket, Del Valle will play Franklin at 8 a.m. and Cy Fair Learning Center will play the Legacy School at 11 a.m.

On the girls side, it was a banner day for 20th-ranked San Elizario. The Eagles went 2-0, defeating Roosevelt 52-40 in their first game of the day. Game two was even better, as San Eli rallied from a large second half deficit to upend Incarnate Word (MO) 57-52.

San Elizario will play Roosevelt in the third-place game at 8 a.m. Saturday. Incarnate Word will play Hamilton (AZ) at 11 a.m. in the girls championship game.