Clint comes up short in McDonald’s Classic championship game

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Clint Lions led for the majority of the championship game in the McDonald’s Classic, but came up short against Balboa (CA) on Saturday afternoon at Del Valle High School, 61-52. Clint, who is ranked No. 12 in the state of Texas in Class 4A, is now 9-4 on the season.

Despite the loss, the Lions feel like the experience they gained by playing against some of the nation’s top talent will help them moving forward into district play.

“It prepares us,” said Clint head coach Jim Moreno. “Playing a team like that and playing with them, being in the game, it’s big for us and our confidence moving forward.”

Clint went 2-2 in the tournament with their two losses coming to Balboa.

“The aggressiveness that we played against with all these teams in the tournament, we’ll take that in as a big benefit,” said Moreno. “Not many teams from El Paso play that aggressively.”

Clint will play at Tornillo on Tuesday.