Clint boys eke out win on day 1 of McDonald’s Classic

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The 12th-ranked Clint boys defeated the Cy Fair Learning Center 64-62 in a hotly-contested affair Thursday in the first game of the McDonald’s Basketball Classic.

The Lions got 24 points from Marcus Juarez in the win. Clint will play Balboa (CA) and Franklin on Friday as the Tournament continues.

Other boys scores from Thursday’s games:

Balboa (CA) def. Franklin 57-46; SA Roosevelt def. Del Valle 66-46; Faith Christian def. Houston Legacy School 66-60.

On the girls side, San Elizario fell to Hamilton (AZ) 54-44. In the other girls game on Thursday, Incarnate Word (MO) defeated SA Roosevelt 58-28.