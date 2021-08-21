Cleveland puts Centennial away in season-opening 49-21 win

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – The 2019 New Mexico state champions looked every bit the part once again on Saturday.

Cleveland pulled away late in the first half vs. Centennial, eventually routing the Hawks in a 49-21 win at the Field of Dreams in Las Cruces.

The Storm jumped out to a quick 14-0 first quarter lead, before the Hawks got back in the game with a couple of scores on the back of quarterback Ian Lopez that twice cut the deficit to seven points.

From there, Cleveland put its foot on the gas pedal. Ethan Duran gave the Storm a 28-14 lead on an end-around with three minutes remaining in the second quarter. On Centennial’s ensuing drive, Brayden Ford intercepted Lopez and returned it for another touchdown, putting the game out of reach.

The Hawks will look to rebound on the road next Saturday as they pay a visit to West Mesa at 1 p.m. in Albuquerque.