EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Arguably the best basketball prospect to ever come out of El Paso, Chapin junior KJ Lewis is ready to make his decision.

Lewis will officially announce his college decision live and exclusively on KTSM on Wednesday evening during the 6 p.m. MT newscast, in a ceremony at Chapin High School with friends and family in attendance.

For those not in the El Paso/Las Cruces viewing market, Lewis’ commitment will be streamed live on KTSM.com.

It’s time for one of the best talents to ever come out of El Paso to make his decision.



Class of 2023 Top 25 🏀 prospect @thekjlewis will be announcing his college commitment on Wednesday, live and exclusively on @KTSMtv at 6 pm.



Tune in to see where the Chapin star is headed! pic.twitter.com/kKBrETnXIx — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) March 7, 2022

A 6’4 guard with tremendous athleticism, defensive intensity and offensive upside, Lewis is rated by Rivals and 247Sports as a Top-25 recruit in the Class of 2023. He recently led Chapin to its second consecutive trip to the Sweet 16 of the UIL 5A playoffs, where they fell to Mansfield Timberview last Friday.

Lewis told KTSM that he will be choosing from five finalists on Wednesday: Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor, Texas Tech and UCLA. All of those programs are currently ranked in the Top 25 of the men’s college basketball AP Poll. He had previously released a Final Eight schools that also included Alabama, Houston and Memphis.

His game has grown tremendously since he came to Chapin as a freshman in 2019-20. He attacks and finishes at the rim and in transition at an elite level; he has also added an improved jump shot in the last year. An option to play point guard at the next level, Lewis has tremendous court vision and is a willing passer.

Perhaps what will get him the most immediate minutes at the high-major Division I level is his commitment to the defensive side of the ball. His intensity on that end of the court makes him a two-way player.

Whoever gets Lewis’ commitment will be getting a Sun City superstar. With one year left in high school, Lewis already ranks very high on the list of all-time El Paso athletes. That legend will only grow when he makes his decision on Wednesday.

