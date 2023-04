EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Class 4A and Class 5A Area track & field meets were held at Riverside High School on Friday.

In 5A, the Chapin girls and the Parkland boys won Area championships. In 4A, the San Elizario boys and Mountain View girls were crowned champions.

Qualifying individuals will head to the Regional Meet in two weeks, looking to punch tickets to the State meet in Austin in May.