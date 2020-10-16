City ordinance cancelling indoor sports does not apply to high school athletics

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – As part of the city of El Paso’s new COVID-19 restrictions implemented on Thursday after a record 717 new cases, Mayor Dee Margo said that all indoor sports in the Sun City were cancelled.

However, that ruling only applies to city sports, and does not affect indoor high school sports like volleyball, Margo confirmed later in Thursday’s press conference.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo clarifies that high school, college, and professional sports are all separate. The city provides guidance, but decisions regarding competition and attendance are made by those individual entities. #KTSM9Sports — Andy Morgan (@AndyMorganTV) October 15, 2020

As of now, high school volleyball, as well as other UIL-sanctioned sports like football and cross country are allowed to continue without fans.

The reasoning is the same as KTSM reported last week: Texas governor Greg Abbott has allowed fall sports to be played; the city of El Paso cannot supersede the governor, and therefore the decision is left up to individual school districts.

As of Thursday night, only one local school district – Fabens ISD – had elected to postpone athletics, but that could change, according to Ysleta ISD superintendent Xavier De La Torre.

“This weekend we’re a go, assuming the teams that were scheduled to play are willing to play,” De La Torre said. “After this weekend, we’ll have to see what the numbers look like. A lot of what we do is driven by three or four indicators. We meet every morning, look at those numbers and talk about the options.”

De La Torre said the data the districts look at in making their decisions regarding athletics include hospitalization rate; 7-Day positivity rate; and the number of consecutive days of virus decline.

Six high school football games are scheduled to be played on Friday evening, amid the pandemic.